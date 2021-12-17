Illinois Unemployment Falls to 5.7% in November, 3% in Wisconsin

(Springfield, IL) Illinois saw a decline in the jobless rate for November, but the state is still trailing the national numbers, and it’s neighbors to the north. Labor statistics show the November unemployment rate at 5.7% in Illinois. The biggest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector as well as trade, transportation and utilities. The biggest job losses were in professional and business services. Nationally the unemployment rate stands at 4.2%, while Wisconsin reported a monthly low of 3%.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-17-21)