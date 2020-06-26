Illinois Unemployment Figures Remain High

(Springfield, IL) Illinois unemployment numbers remain high, despite some people heading back to work over the past month.

The U.S. Department of Labor showed that over 705-thousand residents remained on unemployment insurance last week. Despite that number being down overall, the state still say 46,005 new claims for jobless benefits last week, which grew from the previous week.

Illinois’ unemployment system continues to be hampered by problems which stretch back to the beginning of the pandemic…something Governor JB Pritzker says, he is still trying to fix.