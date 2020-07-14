Illinois/Wisconsin Fuel Prices, AAA

At the gas station.

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices are trending higher as more people head back to work. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state currently sits at about $2.40, about 21 cents higher than the national average.

Those prices are higher in Chicago’s suburbs, and even higher in the city. Wisconsin sits at $2.12 a gallon, about 7 cents lower than the national average.

AAA says demand for gasoline is at its highest level since March, when the Coronavirus pandemic kicked in.