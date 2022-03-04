Illinois-Wisconsin Gas Price Gap Grows to 57-Cents as Illinois Average Jumps Over $4 a Gallon

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices have jumped to the 7th highest in the nation, and the highest prices east of the Rocky Mountains. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state has eclipsed the 4-dollar mark at $4.02 a gallon, which is 30-cents above the national average. Lake County comes in at $4.03. In Wisconsin, prices are up at $3.45 on average, but that remains 27-cents lower than the national average and 57-cents below Illinois. Kenosha County prices sit at the state average.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-4-22)