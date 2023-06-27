In Audio Recording, Former President Trump Discusses “Highly Confidential” Document With An Interviewer

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings.

The recording is evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over mishandling of classified information.

It’s from a 2021 interview Trump gave at his New Jersey resort for people working on a memoir of ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump says, “These are the papers,” seeming to indicate he’s holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

The indictment alleges Trump showed classified information.

A Trump spokesman says Trump “did nothing wrong.”

CNN first aired the recording Monday.