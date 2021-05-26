In Person Memorial Day Commemorations Return
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Several Memorial Observances are scheduled for this weekend and Monday around the Kenosha area.
Ceremonies are scheduled for several places including Library Park with a POW/MIA service held by Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans at noon on Monday; American Legion Post 21 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at Green Ridge Cemetery at 10 AM Monday.
At Kenosha’s Navy Park downtown at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street Navy Club Ship 40 has a ceremony planned for 9 AM. Also at 11 AM, Medal of Honor recipient Allen J Lynch will be the keynote speaker at a program that includes the reading for the names of all veterans interred at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
VFW Post 1865 holds a ceremony at 11AM and a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 2 PM.
See full Kenosha County list here: