In the Headlines: Council Calls Special Meeting; Woman Charged After Chase; Local Man Killed in U.P. Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon to consider hiring an interim city clerk-treasurer.

That move comes after the surprise resignation of Matt Krauter that became official this month.

His resignation letter submitted to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian did not cite a reason for his leaving the city administration.

The council will consider bringing back former clerk-treasurer Debra Gimler to her old job on a temporary basis.

Krauter had been in that position for about a year.

–A North Chicago woman is in custody after a police chase in Kenosha.

29 year old Latoia Ball allegedly ran from officers Sunday night in a stolen vehicle.

The chase started on 52nd Street and led officers at a high rate of speed south on 30th Avenue and then east on 60th Street before Ball attempted to flee on foot near 50th Street and 25th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint Ball told officers she didn’t know the vehicle was stolen.

She faces two felonies in connection with the incident.

–A Burlington man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula.

73 year old Richard Reesman reportedly missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree.

His 71 year old wife was injured in the crash.