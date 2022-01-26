In the Headlines…Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash; Woman Charged With Felony in Alleged DUI Crash; KUSD Approves Covid Policy Changes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 33 year old man was injured after a snowmobile vs vehicle crash.

It happened Monday just before 6:30 PM near 128th Avenue and Green Bay Road at the state line.

According to the initial findings the man was headed eastbound crossing Green Bay Road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

That driver was a 41 year old who was not injured and was said to have cooperated with authorities.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The 33 year old suffered injuries to his leg and hip.

The crash remains under investigation.

–A 40 year old Kenosha woman faces felony charges after an alleged drunk driving crash that left two people injured.

According to the criminal complaint, 40 year old Erica Ann Pasterski reportedly rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped to make a turn.

It happened around 6:30 PM Monday on 39th Avenue near 55th Street.

Police reports say the suspect admitted to drinking before the crash but didn’t know for how long.

One person in the vehicle that was struck suffered a brain bleed and is in stable condition.

The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is due back in court next month.

–The Kenosha Unified School District has approved further adjustments to its “Better Together Plan.” The district has officially adopted the latest CDC guidelines lowering the Covid isolation days from 10 to 5 after symptoms appear as long as the student or staff member feels better.

No changes were made to the district’s masking policy-although two members, Todd Battle and Tony Garcia, attempted to propose adjustments.

Masks are required in the classroom but are optional for activities like sports.

The district is also allowing international field trips that were approved before the pandemic to move forward, but no new trips can yet be planned.