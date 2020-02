By Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—Ezra Stargell returned to the Indian Trail Hawks lineup as they defeated crosstown rival Tremper 86-74 Friday night.

Stargell scored 27 while Tremper’s Jyon Young led all scorers with 30.

The Hawks are back at .500 at 5-5 in the conference and 8-8 overall. Tremper is also 5-5 in the SEC and 11-5 overall.

Horlick plays at I.T. Tuesday. Tremper plays Bradford on Saturday.