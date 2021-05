Indian Trail Graduate selected by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

Daviyon Nixon, an Indian Trail 2017 graduate, who played for the Hawks, was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the 5th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, May 2nd. Nixon led the Big Ten with 13 tackles and ranked 13 th in the country, while attending Iowa as a Defensive Tackle. In 2020, Nixon was an Unanimous Consensus All- American with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was the 158th overall pick.