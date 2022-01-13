Inflation Woes-Congressman Bryan Steil

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville)

Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Congressman Bryan Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that to begin solving the problem, federal spending has to come under control.

Prices rose sharply in 2021 for cars, gas, food and furniture as part of a rapid recovery from the pandemic recession. Price gains could slow further as snags in supply chains ease, but most economists say inflation won’t fall back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon. Hear the entire interview with Cong. Steil on the Wake Up Kenosha page at wlip.com