Informational Meeting Set For KR Construction

KENOSHA, WI–While it’s still two years away, the public will soon have a look at changes to highway KR. An informational meeting on the road work will be on October 17th at the Somers Village Hall from four to six PM.

The State Department of Transportation will host the event. The work will stretch from just west of the I to Green Bay Road and cost $30-40 million. The public will be able to look at the developing plans and add input. Among the changes are two railroad overpasses and a frontage road which will help accommodate Foxconn and Wisconn Valley nearby.

WisDot will take temporary jurisdiction of the road during the construction process. Work is scheduled to get underway in 2020.