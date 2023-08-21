AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Ingleside Man Awaits Sentence After Conviction on Fatal DUI Crash

August 21, 2023 3:45PM CDT
Share
Ingleside Man Awaits Sentence After Conviction on Fatal DUI Crash
Credit: Getty Images

(Waukegan, IL)  An Ingleside man has been convicted in a DUI crash that left one person dead. A Lake County Jury  convicted Brian King of one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of a drug. King was arrested in April of 2022 in connection with the June 2021 incident along Route 59 that left 53-year-old Michael Brennan dead. The 41-year-old convict now faces prison time after the jury’s decision. Sentencing has been set for September 13th

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-21-23)

K-Town Report