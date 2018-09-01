Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident

KENOSHA, WI—Emergency crews were on the scene Saturday night (9/1/18) of a multi vehicle accident. It happened at the intersection of highways H and S around 6:30 PM.

Initial scanner reports indicate the there was a car and a motorcycle that collided. The two people people on the motorcycle were injured and Flight For Life was called.

There’s no official word on the severity of their injuries. There’s also no word on anyone who may have been in the other vehicle.

We’ll have more details as they become available.