Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident

KENOSHA, WI—Emergency crews were on the scene Saturday night (9/1/18) of a multi vehicle accident. It happened at the intersection of highways H and S around 6:30 PM.

Initial scanner reports indicate the there was a car and a motorcycle that collided. The two people people on the motorcycle were injured and Flight For Life was called.

There’s no official word on the severity of their injuries. There’s also no word on anyone who may have been in the other vehicle.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Matthews Recevies Max Sentence PODCAST: Carthage Football Coach Dustin Haas Ready For The Season Water-weary Wisconsin braces for weekend thunderstoms WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/31/18 New Carthage Coach Ready for Action Foxconn Walls Put in Place
Comments