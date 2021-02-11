Inmate Found Unresponsive at Pre-Trial Facility

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The discovery was made Tuesday evening around 6:40 PM in a cell at the downtown pre-trial facility.

A correctional officer was conducting routine cell checks when the inmate was found with an apparent self inflicted wound. He was given CPR and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The inmate is only described as a 25 year old man from Kenosha on a probation hold. He was also facing felony charges. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.