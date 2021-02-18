Inmate Found Unresponsive in Kenosha Cell Has Died

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The inmate from the Kenosha County jail found critically injured after apparently hanging himself in his cell has died.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 25 year old Timothy Nelson was pronounced dead at the hospital after being discovered last week.

Officials say that Nelson used his bedding to hang himself and was found unresponsive by staff at the Downtown Pre-trial facility.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.