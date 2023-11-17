“Intentional” Crash Injuries Round Lake Police Officer, Leads to Arrest

(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake Police officer suffered injuries in a crash that led to an arrest. Officials say Norberto Garcia-Acevedo is accused of intentionally ramming into a squad car on Wednesday afternoon along Cedar Lake Road near Washington Street. Authorities say the 27-year-old was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. The involved officer was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Garcia-Acevedo is facing varying counts of aggravated battery and a DUI, though other charges could be forthcoming as the matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-17-23)