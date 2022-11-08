Investigation Continues in Fatal Kenosha Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha investigators along with federal and state officials are still investigating a fire that killed a Kenosha father and his infant son.

25 year old Antonio Davidson and 1 year old Amari Davidson were killed October 30th in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.

Kenosha Police say that until all of the questions surrounding the investigation are resolved they will continue to treat it as a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.