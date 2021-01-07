Investigation Continues Into Double Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We know a few more details on the double homicide in Kenosha. Kenosha Police say it happened in a home near the 9-hundred block of 46th Street.

A 49 year old man and a 36 year old woman were found dead after officers responded to a possible sex crime around 4:20 AM Wednesday. 1 person was left injured. One person-a 24 year old man-was arrested and is in custody.

Despite that, police say the homicide investigation is open and on-going. The identities of those involved have not been released.