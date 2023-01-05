Investigation Into Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Continues

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead remains under investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the person who died following the December 19th incident.

Kenosha Police officers responded to the 13-hundred block of 56th street just before 8:20 PM when they were said to have been fired upon by 32 year old Matthew Lopez.

Officers returned fire.

Lopez was struck and died at the scene.

Two officers were put on leave following the incident.

Investigators are continuing to review evidence in the case and then give it to the DA’s office once their work concludes.