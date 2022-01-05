Investigation Open Into Inmate’s Death

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Kenosha Intake/Pretrial facility remains open.

25 year old Reighnn T. Post-McNab had been held in the facility since June 22nd. He was discovered in his cell unresponsive at 1:04 AM on January 1st.

He was being held on felony and misdemeanor charges and a probation hold. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead from “medical causes.”

The death has not been deemed suspicious.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.