Investigation Underway After 19-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Lake County

(Park City, IL) An investigation is underway after a homicide in Park City. Police say they were called to an apartment around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman that had been hit by gunfire. The unidentified victim was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where she died of her injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case at this point. The incident is under investigation by Park City Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-23-22)