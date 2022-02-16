Investigation Underway After a Woman’s Body was Discovered in Lake County Home

(Lindenhurst, IL) A homicide investigation is underway in Lindenhurst. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says an Algonquin woman was last seen leaving her home on February 13th when she reportedly headed to her boyfriend’s residence in Lindenhurst. The following day, that boyfriend was involved in a head-on collision north of Rockford that killed the 25-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle…but the Algonquin woman was not with him. Family then notified authorities about the suspicious circumstances, and they went to the unidentified male’s Lindenhurst residence…the Algonquin woman’s vehicle was in the driveway, and the 25-year-old’s body was discovered inside the home with what investigators called “significant blunt force trauma.” No identities have been released, but detectives from Algonquin, Lindenhurst and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are looking into the case.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-16-22)