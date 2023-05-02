Investigation Underway After Highland Park Home Invasion

(Highland Park, IL) Officials in Highland Park say they are investigating a weekend incident where multiple people broke into a home while people were inside sleeping. Officials say the situation started late Sunday night, and that the residents were alerted by a burglar alarm. The suspects were able to escape, and no injuries were reported, but several items were discovered missing from the home. No arrests have been announced in the case at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-2-23)