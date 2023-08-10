Investigation Underway After Man Found Crushed to Death in Vernon Hills

(Vernon Hills, IL) A death investigation is underway after a man was crushed by a trailer ramp in the Vernon Hills area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 52-year-old Libertyville man was discovered around 6:30 on Thursday morning in the 24-thousand block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Authorities believe the man had used equipment to lift the ramp, then a chain slipped causing the 300 pound object to land on him. Foul play is not suspected in the case. The Lake County Coroner’s Office and OSHA are said to be investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)