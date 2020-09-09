Investigators Continue Work on Destructive Fires Set During Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–While Kenosha has enjoyed the relative peace since the end of the riots two weeks ago officials continue to investigate the many fires that destroyed businesses and other property in the city.

The Kenosha Fire Department reports that there were thirty-two different fires during the anarchy in the city that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on August 23rd.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the investigation process has been intense.

Santelli says that agents are using footage from the riots and facial recognition technology to identify suspects.

Last week the A-T-F released stills and videos of persons of interest. One of the persons is connected to at least 10 of the fires.