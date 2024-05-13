Investigators Look Into Monday Morning Robbery
May 13, 2024 11:50AM CDT
Deer Park, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are probing an armed robbery that shook a gas station on North Rand Road in Deer Park Monday morning.
At around 4:45 a.m. on May 13, 2024, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to the scene following a distress call from the station clerk, who reported being robbed.
According to the victim, the robber, cloaked in a hooded sweatshirt, mask, and gloves, brandished a pistol upon entry.
After coercing the clerk into a restroom, the assailant made off with cigarettes and fled eastward on foot, evading capture.
Although physically unharmed, the clerk was transported to a nearby hospital due to feeling lightheaded following the ordeal.
The investigation is on-going.