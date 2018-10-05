Investigators Recommend Charges Against Pacetti; IT Director

KENOSHA, WI–A four year old investigation into misconduct in Kenosha’s government has resurfaced. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation, which began in 2014, apparently recommended felony charges against now outgoing City Administrator Frank Pacetti-charges which apparently were never filed.

Charges were also recommended against the city’s IT administrator Tig Kerkman. Documents released this week through an open records request by Michael Bell, Kerkman allegedly illegally accessed email accounts which may have been connected to the Kenosha Police Department while he was still an employee for ComSys-which was the city’s IT provider at the time. Email accounts of ComSys employees were also allegedly hacked.

Investigators were reportedly looking into whether emails were illegally deleted. After the incident Kerkman was hired by the city a move in which Pacetti was instrumental. Further, investigators allege that Pacetti intimidated a witness connected to the case-ComSys director Kathy McAuliffe; for which two felony charges were recommended.

No charges have been filed in the case but is the subject of a civil suit by McAuliffe. Kerkman remains a city employee, and Pacetti will retire at the end of the year.