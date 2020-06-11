Investigators Seeking Witness to Fatal Crash

SALEM LAKES, WI (WLIP)—Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a witness to a fatal accident.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they want to speak to the driver of a silver four door vehicle that is a witness to the June 3rd crash that left 14 year old Dominic Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes dead.

The crash happened when a vehicle allegedly driven by 20 year old Anthony Lagowski crashed into the car carrying Boll-Flaig and his brother.

If you have information about the vehicle or its driver contact the sheriff’s department.