Investigators Suspect Arson in Salem Lakes House Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that a fire that caused damage to a Salem Lakes home was arson.

The fire was reported just after 3 AM Wednesday outside a home in the two hundred eighty-five thousand block of one hundred seventeenth street. Two vehicles parked outside the home were set ablaze and were total losses.

The exterior of the home sustained minor damage.

Fire officials suspect the fire is arson and it appears the property was targeted.

If you have any information on the case, contact authorities.