Jacob Blake Jr. Reportedly Drops Latest Lawsuit Against Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The newest lawsuit by Jacob Blake Jr. against the city of Kenosha and other officials has been dropped.

Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police officer after an incident in August of 2020.

The suit was announced last month but was dropped about two weeks later.

No details were given.

The suit named the city of Kenosha as well as the officer who shot Blake-Rusten Sheskey and the former Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

The other officers on the scene that day were named as well.

The suit apparently sought damages in a jury trial.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told the Kenosha News that the city was never served with the suit and there was no settlement offered or reached.

Blake’s shooting led to riots in Kenosha in the ensuing three days and led to the fatal shooting of two men by Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was later acquitted of homicide charges.