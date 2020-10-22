Jacob Blake Makes Virtual Court Appearance

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man shot by a police officer in August made a virtual court appearance this week.

Jacob Blake faces domestic violence charges from an incident with his ex-girlfriend.

According to court records the two had a long record of calling the police during disputes-but few charges were ever filed.

Police were called to an alleged domestic incident August 23rd when Blake was shot in the back several times in a shooting that was caught on video.

Blake is charged with criminal trespass, sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued before the shooting. Prosecutors want the earlier alleged incidents to be admissible at trial while both sides are said to be discussing a plea deal. A status hearing on that process is set for early next month.