James Biden Agrees To A Private Interview With House Republicans Investigating The President

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Biden will appear before Republicans for a private interview next month as lawmakers seek to regain some momentum in their monthslong impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced Wednesday that James Biden will come to Capitol Hill on Feb. 21.

His interview will take place days before the president’s son, Hunter Biden, will be deposed in private by the Republican-run committee.

Lawmakers have been investigating the Biden family’s overseas finances for the past year.

The inquiry has yet to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in any wrongdoing.

James Biden has said he has never involved his brother in his business dealings.