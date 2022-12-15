Jan. 6 Committee To Vote Monday On Riot Criminal Referrals

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes.

The committee is expected to release its final report on Wednesday.

The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said the committee will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department recommending prosecution, but he hasn’t disclosed who the targets would be or whether former President Donald Trump would be among them.

The committee has focused squarely on Trump and efforts by the-then president in the weeks before the attack to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.