Jan. 6th Panel Briefed On Erased Secret Service Texts

WASHINGTON (AP) – The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6.

That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing.

The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021.

A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.