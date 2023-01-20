Jensen Investigator Completes Testimony; Computer Expert Takes Stand

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Testimony in the Mark Jensen retrial Thursday focused on evidence recovered from the family’s home after the death of Julie Jensen.

Retired Detective Paul Ratzburg testified about items taken and tested from Julie’s bedside in the room where she died.

Attorneys also honed in on a printout of side effects of one of the prescriptions she was taking-side effects which may have coincided with the effects of the ethylene glycol in her system.

In the afternoon a forensic computer expert from the Wisconsin DOJ testified about files recovered from the Jensen computer-which included internet searches about some of the same symptoms Julie was experiencing.