Jensen Jury Selection Continues Into Second Day

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Day two of jury selection in the new trial of Mark Jensen is Tuesday.

Jury selection yesterday lasted through both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Court records indicated that about 15 jurors had been dismissed by lunchtime.

Jensen was previously convicted of poisoning his wife Julie in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998, but that conviction was vacated during the appeals process.

Opening statements in the case could happen as early as later Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.