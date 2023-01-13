Jensen Trial Day 4: Julie Jensen Died of Asphyxiation; Ethylene glycol “Contributing Factor”

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Testimony continues today in the retrial of Mark Jensen.

The morning started with witness Eric Schoor who was a friend of David Jensen-one of Mark and Julie Jensen’s children.

Both Eric and David were 8 when Julie Jensen died.

In the days before her death Eric testified that David told him his mother was ill and his father refused to take her to the hospital.

Then retired Bradford Principal Joseph Mangi testified that he called the Jensen home to offer her a job at the school.

He testified that an adult man answered the phone before Dr. Mangi asked to speak to Julie.

The man told Mangi that Juile was a sleep and would be for a long time.

The man then laughed.

Later in the day the jurors heard from the forensic pathologist who examined Julie Jensen’s body after her death.

Dr Michael Chambliss says that Julie Jensen died of asphyxiation.

Ethylene glycol was found in her system and is thought to be a contributing factor in her death.

Mark Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide in Julie’s 1998 poisoning death.

Jensen has maintained his innocence.