Jensen Witness Tells of Alleged “Jailhouse Confession”

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another week of the Mark Jensen trial starts Monday.

On Friday jurors heard testimony from Aaron Dillard-a multiple time convicted felon with several cases currently open against him.

He alleges that Mark Jensen confessed to killing his wife Julie during a jailhouse conversation.

Dillard testified that initially Jensen denied the murder.

But Dillard says that Jensen eventually changed his story and told Dillard everything-including when he poisoned Julie with antifreeze.

Dillard says that Jensen told him that despite the poisoning, Julie’s condition seemed to be improving.

Dillard admitted that he extracted more details out of Jensen during the conversation to his own advantage.

Also on Friday, jurors heard from the man who had an affair with Julie Jensen and from the forensic pathologist who confirmed the presence of ethylene glycol in her blood.