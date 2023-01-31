Jensen’s Fate in the Hands of the Jury

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Mark Jensen’s fate is in the hands of the jury.

12 jurors began deliberations after closing arguments yesterday.

Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen.

The prosecution alleges that Mark Jensen poisoned his wife Julie and then asphyxiated her when her condition started to improve.

Jensen’s defense has maintained that Julie was clinically depressed and committed suicide.

Mark Jensen was previously convicted of Julie’s death in 2008 but that conviction was tossed due to Julie’s letter accusing her husband of her potential death being allowed into evidence.