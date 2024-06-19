Jet Ski Crash on Lake Marie Kills Two Children; Investigation Ongoing

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)—A jet ski crash on Lake Marie claimed the lives of two children.

On June 18, 2024, around 5:15 p.m., a 16-year-old girl from Lake Forest, California, and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove were killed when their jet ski collided with a boat.

The incident occurred near the channel to Grass Lake, just north of the Elime Road Peninsula.

Witnesses reported that the jet ski, operated by the 16-year-old, was traveling at high speed toward a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser, operated by a 55-year-old man from Antioch.

Both girls were thrown into the water unconscious and were later pulled out by the occupants of the Sea Ray and another passing boat.

They were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy, and the investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Illinois Conservation Police is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office has expressed condolences to the families involved.