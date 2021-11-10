Judge berates prosecutor at Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sent the jury out of the courtroom and berated the prosecutor for questioning Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property.

Judge Bruce Schroeder heatedly accused lead prosecutor Thomas Binger on Wednesday of improperly trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards suggested Binger might be attempting to provoke a mistrial with his line of questioning.