Judge Challenges Kenosha County Board Maps

A Racine County Judge has tossed a challenge to the new Kenosha County Board maps.

Four County Supervisors brought the suit saying that new district maps made after the 2020 census deviated too far from equal population across the districts.

Usually the deviation should be at about 10 percent or less but the judge ruled the county proved its 12 percent deviation was justified for other reasons.

Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz also said that deviations can be justified and have been upheld in court up to 20 percent deviation.