Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County court by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested.

Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that conservatives labeled an illegal attempt at bolstering turnout in favor of Democrats.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office has clarified that Milwaukee Votes 2022 is a privately funded and nonpartisan initiative designed to encourage voting and register voters.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Monday by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Kristy Yang.