Judge extends order blocking release of COVID-19 businesses

Gavel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha County judge has extended his order prohibiting Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the administration from releasing the names to media outlets.

They argued that releasing the names would blacklist those businesses.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day stay on the release the day the lawsuit was filed. On Thursday he extended the prohibition until the next hearing in the case on Nov. 30.