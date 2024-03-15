Judge: Fulton County DA Fani Willis Must Step Aside Or Remove Special Prosecutor In Former President Trump Case

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an Associated Press interview on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia state Senate voted on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to create a special committee to investigate Willis, with Republicans claiming she has personally benefitted from improperly conveying public money to special prosecutor Nathan Wade. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others says Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before the case can proceed.

Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade testified at a hearing last month they had engaged in a romantic relationship but rejected the idea Willis improperly benefited from it as lawyers for Trump and some of his co-defendants alleged.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Friday he found the “allegations and evidence legally insufficient to support a finding of an actual conflict of interest.”

But the judge says there’s an “appearance of impropriety.”