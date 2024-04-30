Judge Holds Former President Trump In Contempt, Fines Him $9,000 And Raises Threat Of Jail In Hush Money Trial
April 30, 2024 11:51AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.
The judge warned that Trump could be jailed.
Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M. Merchan found there were nine.
Still, the decision Tuesday is a rebuke for the Republican former president, who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.
The ruling came at the start of the second week of testimony in the historic case.