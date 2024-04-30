Judge Holds Former President Trump In Contempt, Fines Him $9,000 And Raises Threat Of Jail In Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.

The judge warned that Trump could be jailed.

Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M. Merchan found there were nine.

Still, the decision Tuesday is a rebuke for the Republican former president, who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.

The ruling came at the start of the second week of testimony in the historic case.