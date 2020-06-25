Judge Increases Fuller’s Bond to $5M

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The bond for a Kenosha teen accused of killing a Bradford High School student has increased from one million to five million dollars.

A judge agreed to the change after concerns were raised that the same community action group that got Chrystul Kizer out of jail would do the same for Martice Fuller.

Fuller is accused of shooting and killing Kaylie Juga in her bedroom in May of 2019. He also allegedly shot and injured her mother Stephanie Juga. Fuller is set to stand trial in September. Kizer is also accused of homicide and is due back in court that same month.