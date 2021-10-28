Judge Receives Sharp Criticism After Rittenhouse Decision

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kyle Rittenhouse trial gets underway on Monday and already the case is receiving a high level of scrutiny.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that about a dozen “nasty” emails directed at the judge were entered into the Rittenhouse case record.

Their contents varied; some questioned the judge’s competency while others called for him to resign.

The criticism comes after Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled Monday that the men that Rittenhouse says he shot in self-defense cannot be referred to as victims during the trial.

Jury selection is the first phase of trial to get underway next week.