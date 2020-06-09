Judge Refuses Lower Bond in Kizer Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha County judge has refused to lower the bond of a Milwaukee teen who allegedly killed the Kenosha man who was trafficking her. 19 year old Chrystal Kizer faces first degree homicide charges in the 2018 death of Randal Volar the third.

Kizer’s attorney’s have argued that the homicide was in self-defense due to Volar sexually assaulting Kizer-who was underage at the time. Volar was under investigation on trafficking allegations at the time he was killed.

Kizer received national attention due to the nature of the case, and supporters rallied outside of the Kenosha Courthouse ahead of a hearing Monday calling for Kizer to be released.

Prosecutors in the case say that Kizer stated in a letter that she wants to plead guilty to a lesser charge to avoid a life prison sentence. Kizer’s is due in court in September.